Crashed Russian helicopter raised from its Arctic seabed

In this photo provided by The Accident Investigation Board Norway, the body, rotor and separated tail of the helicopter MI-8AMT with the registration RA-22312 is lifted up on deck of the ship Maersk Forza, off the coast of Svalbard, Norway, early Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. A Russian helicopter that crashed off Norway's Arctic Svalbard archipelago with eight people onboard last month has been raised from the seabed. Norway's Accident Investigation Board says none of the missing people were inside the helicopter that went down Oct. 26 near the Svalbard settlement of Barentsburg. The Accident Investigation Board Norway via AP)