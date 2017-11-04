Motorists continue to see higher gas prices in New Jersey

Business

TRENTON, N.J.

Motorists continue to see higher prices at the pumps in New Jersey.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in the state on Friday was $2.52, which is up 5 cents from last week. Motorists were paying $2.28 for gas in New Jersey at this time last year.

This marks the second straight week that gas prices have risen in New Jersey.

The national average gas price Friday was also $2.52, up 5 cents from last week. That's higher than the national average from a year ago, when motorists were paying $2.22.

Analysts say the recent price increases are due to above-average demand from drivers, likely due to the recent warmer temperatures, and tighter gas supplies along the East Coast.

