Sicilians vote for new governor in last test before 2018

The Associated Press

November 05, 2017 2:14 AM

MILAN

More than 4.6 million voters in Sicily are heading to the polls to pick a new regional governor in the last important vote before a national election early next year.

While five candidates are running, polls before Sunday's vote have indicated that the race has narrowed down to a contest between center-right candidate Nello Musumeci and the 5-Star Movement's Giancarlo Cancelleri. Both parties hope a victory will give them momentum heading into the national race.

A victory by Musumeci would restore the traditional political order of the island, after four years of a center-left administration. On the other hand, a victory by the 5-Star movement would hand the populist party its first regional administration, and a complicated one with lagging economic growth, high youth unemployment and embedded Mafia culture.

