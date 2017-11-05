The Latest: Trump complains about trade imbalance with Japan

In this aerial image, U.S. President Donald Trump, second from right, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, left, and Japanese golfer Hideki Matsuyama, third from right in blue, play golf at the Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kawagoe, north of Tokyo, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. President Trump and Prime Minister Abe are calling their golf outing a success. The two leaders played Sunday with Japanese professional Matsuyama at a championship golf course outside of Tokyo. Kyodo News via AP)