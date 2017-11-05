Anti-coal demonstrators clash with police as they gather near the surface mining Hambach, near Kerpen, Germany, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017 one day ahead of the opening of the UN Climate Summit in Bonn, Germany.
Anti-coal demonstrators clash with police as they gather near the surface mining Hambach, near Kerpen, Germany, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017 one day ahead of the opening of the UN Climate Summit in Bonn, Germany. dpa via AP Henning Kaiser
Anti-coal demonstrators clash with police as they gather near the surface mining Hambach, near Kerpen, Germany, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017 one day ahead of the opening of the UN Climate Summit in Bonn, Germany. dpa via AP Henning Kaiser

Business

Anti-coal protesters march in Germany before climate meet

The Associated Press

November 05, 2017 7:55 AM

BERLIN

More than 2,500 anti-coal demonstrators protested in the western German town of Kerpen and at a nearby surface-mining site before an upcoming global climate conference in Bonn.

The dpa news agency reported Sunday that a large group of the initial protesters split off to march on the mining site behind a banner reading "We Are Nature Defending Itself."

Riot police scuffled with some of the demonstrators but there were no major incidents reported.

German leader Angela Merkel has been dubbed the "Climate Chancellor" for her ambitious targets for renewable energy, but Germany still gets about 40 percent of its electricity from coal-fired plants.

Before the 2017 U.N. Climate Conference that begins Monday, many protesters have been urging her to move faster to wean the country off coal.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way

    TSYS announced Tuesday afternoon their goal of raising $1,250,001 for the United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley during a celebration and kickoff rally. The event featured performances by the Shaw High School cheerleaders(shown here holding placards with the goal) and drum line,carnival games,food, music and presentations from United Way partner agencies. Go to www.ledger-enquirer.com for video to find out more from today's event on the main lawn at TSYS’ downtown campus.

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way 1:35

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way
Synovus honors first responders during 1:30

Synovus honors first responders during "Honoring our Heroes" week.
Crane operator's job comes with high stress but an unbeatable view 2:19

Crane operator's job comes with high stress but an unbeatable view

View More Video