Business

2 Idahoans appointed to USDA

The Associated Press

November 05, 2017 10:28 PM

BOISE, Idaho

President Donald Trump has appointed two Idahoans to serve in state director positions for the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Layne Bangerter, former director of Trump's election campaign in Idaho, was appointed Friday to become the state director for USDA Rural Development in Idaho. Rural development directors are tasked with improving the economy and quality of life in rural American.

Meanwhile, Evan Frasure, a former Republican state lawmaker and current Bannock County commissioner, will be the state executive director of USDA's Farm Service Agency. Frasure will oversee implementing the policies of various farm service programs.

Both positions are based in Idaho.

Bangerter had previously told The Associated Press he was seriously considering running as a Republican candidate for Idaho's open 1st Congressional District, but was waiting on a possible USDA appointment before making a final decision to run for office.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way

    TSYS announced Tuesday afternoon their goal of raising $1,250,001 for the United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley during a celebration and kickoff rally. The event featured performances by the Shaw High School cheerleaders(shown here holding placards with the goal) and drum line,carnival games,food, music and presentations from United Way partner agencies. Go to www.ledger-enquirer.com for video to find out more from today's event on the main lawn at TSYS’ downtown campus.

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way 1:35

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way
Synovus honors first responders during 1:30

Synovus honors first responders during "Honoring our Heroes" week.
Crane operator's job comes with high stress but an unbeatable view 2:19

Crane operator's job comes with high stress but an unbeatable view

View More Video