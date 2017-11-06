Business

US small business chief Linda McMahon to visit Syracuse

The Associated Press

November 06, 2017 12:09 AM

SYRACUSE, N.Y.

The leader of the federal Small Business Administration is headed for Syracuse to meet with local business owners.

Linda McMahon's visit to Syracuse on Monday is part of a national tour intended to highlight the SBA's programs. Her office says McMahon also wants to meet directly with business owners to discuss the challenges facing small businesses, particularly when it comes to taxes.

Republican U.S. Representatives John Katko and Claudia Tenney plan to meet with McMahon while she's in Syracuse.

McMahon is the former president and CEO of the professional wrestling company WWE. She was picked to lead the SBA by President Donald Trump.

