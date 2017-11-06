Tucked in a sleeping bag, Danny, a 60-year-old homeless man who only gave his first name, lies on an overpass above the 101 Freeway, one of the nation's busiest freeways, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017, in Los Angeles. Although he never feels safe sleeping on the street, Danny said the noise from the freeway doesn't bother him much. "You get used to it after a while."
Tucked in a sleeping bag, Danny, a 60-year-old homeless man who only gave his first name, lies on an overpass above the 101 Freeway, one of the nation's busiest freeways, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017, in Los Angeles. Although he never feels safe sleeping on the street, Danny said the noise from the freeway doesn't bother him much. "You get used to it after a while." Jae C. Hong AP Photo
Tucked in a sleeping bag, Danny, a 60-year-old homeless man who only gave his first name, lies on an overpass above the 101 Freeway, one of the nation's busiest freeways, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017, in Los Angeles. Although he never feels safe sleeping on the street, Danny said the noise from the freeway doesn't bother him much. "You get used to it after a while." Jae C. Hong AP Photo

Business

AP PHOTOS: Poverty, hardship laid bare amid homeless crisis

The Associated Press

November 06, 2017 12:13 AM

Homelessness is not a new issue to America's West Coast. But it's getting worse - much worse.

On any given night, more than 105,000 people are sleeping unsheltered in some of the country's biggest and trendiest metropolises, driven there by soaring housing costs, rental vacancy rates that rival those in Manhattan and a booming tech economy that's leaving thousands behind. Another 63,000 are sleeping in shelters or transitional housing with no safety net.

The rising numbers have pushed abject poverty into the open like never before.

San Diego now scrubs its sidewalks with bleach to counter a deadly hepatitis A outbreak that has spread to other cities and forced California to declare a state of emergency. In Anaheim, home to Disneyland, 400 people sleep along a bike path in the shadow of Angel Stadium. Organizers in Portland, Oregon, lit incense at a recent outdoor food festival to mask the stench of urine in a parking lot where vendors set up shop.

All along the coast, elected officials are scrambling for solutions.

"It's a sea of humanity crashing against services, and services at this point are overwhelmed, literally overwhelmed," said Jeremy Lemoine, who works for a Seattle nonprofit that provides various forms of assistance to the homeless. "It's catastrophic."

___

AP Images on Twitter: http://apne.ws/CIFADGp

More AP photo galleries: http://apne.ws/WZn4cJ4

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way

    TSYS announced Tuesday afternoon their goal of raising $1,250,001 for the United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley during a celebration and kickoff rally. The event featured performances by the Shaw High School cheerleaders(shown here holding placards with the goal) and drum line,carnival games,food, music and presentations from United Way partner agencies. Go to www.ledger-enquirer.com for video to find out more from today's event on the main lawn at TSYS’ downtown campus.

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way 1:35

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way
Synovus honors first responders during 1:30

Synovus honors first responders during "Honoring our Heroes" week.
Crane operator's job comes with high stress but an unbeatable view 2:19

Crane operator's job comes with high stress but an unbeatable view

View More Video