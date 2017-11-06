In this March 8, 2011, photo, a Cathay Pacific Airways plane takes off at Hong Kong Airport in Hong Kong. Qatar Airways is buying nearly 10 percent of Hong Kong carrier Cathay Pacific Airways for about $662 million, the companies said Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, in a deal making it Cathay's third biggest shareholder.
In this March 8, 2011, photo, a Cathay Pacific Airways plane takes off at Hong Kong Airport in Hong Kong. Qatar Airways is buying nearly 10 percent of Hong Kong carrier Cathay Pacific Airways for about $662 million, the companies said Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, in a deal making it Cathay's third biggest shareholder. Kin Cheung AP Photo
In this March 8, 2011, photo, a Cathay Pacific Airways plane takes off at Hong Kong Airport in Hong Kong. Qatar Airways is buying nearly 10 percent of Hong Kong carrier Cathay Pacific Airways for about $662 million, the companies said Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, in a deal making it Cathay's third biggest shareholder. Kin Cheung AP Photo

Business

Qatar Airways pays $662M for 10 percent of Cathay Pacific

AP Business Writer

November 06, 2017 3:47 AM

HONG KONG

Qatar Airways is buying nearly 10 percent of Hong Kong carrier Cathay Pacific Airways for about $662 million, the companies said Monday, in a deal making it Cathay's third-biggest shareholder.

The Middle Eastern carrier said it bought almost 3.8 million Cathay shares, which represents a 9.6 percent stake in Hong Kong's biggest airline.

Hong Kong conglomerate Swire Pacific owns 45 percent of Cathay, state-owned Air China has 30 percent and the rest is publicly traded.

Qatar Airways bought the shares from Hong Kong's Kingboard Holdings, according to a stock exchange filing by the company, which makes circuit boards and invests in property.

Kingboard expects to reap an 800 million Hong Kong dollar ($102 million) profit from selling its Cathay stake, the company said in the filing.

Cathay, which last year reported its first annual loss in nearly a decade, is carrying out a three-year corporate overhaul that includes laying off hundreds of workers as it battles to keep up with intensifying competition from rival Asian carriers.

The investment adds to Qatar Airways' overseas portfolio. The company also owns 20 percent of International Airlines Group, which controls European carriers Aer Lingus, Iberia and Vueling; 10 percent of Chile's Latam Airlines Group; and 49 percent of Meridiana, Italy's second-biggest carrier.

Cathay shares fell 1.5 percent on Monday, while the benchmark Hang Seng Index finish nearly unchanged.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way

    TSYS announced Tuesday afternoon their goal of raising $1,250,001 for the United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley during a celebration and kickoff rally. The event featured performances by the Shaw High School cheerleaders(shown here holding placards with the goal) and drum line,carnival games,food, music and presentations from United Way partner agencies. Go to www.ledger-enquirer.com for video to find out more from today's event on the main lawn at TSYS’ downtown campus.

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way 1:35

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way
Synovus honors first responders during 1:30

Synovus honors first responders during "Honoring our Heroes" week.
Crane operator's job comes with high stress but an unbeatable view 2:19

Crane operator's job comes with high stress but an unbeatable view

View More Video