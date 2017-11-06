Business

West Virginia firms praised for international market entry

The Associated Press

November 06, 2017 3:15 AM

CHARLESTON, W.Va.

West Virginia officials have recognized 34 companies for exporting products to a new country in the previous year.

Gov. Jim Justice and other officials presented the Governor's Commendation for International Market Entry last week. The award is a framed piece of currency from each new country where the recipient business is involved.

Among the companies receiving their first export awards are Azimuth Inc. of Morgantown, Best Business Strategies of Glen Dale, Dr. B's Beverages of Inwood, and Drilco Oil and Gas of Grantsville.

The first-time export destination countries for West Virginia goods are the Republic of Kiribati in the central Pacific Ocean, the Seychelles in the Indian Ocean, and South Sudan in east-central Africa.

West Virginia has handed out more than 2,000 commendations for exports to 179 countries since 2002.

