Business

Top UK North Ireland official in Brussels for Brexit talks

The Associated Press

November 06, 2017 3:38 AM

BRUSSELS

Britain's top Northern Ireland official is in Brussels for talks with the European Union's Brexit negotiator and other EU representatives on the future of the Northern Ireland-Ireland border.

James Brokenshire said in a statement Monday that "there must be no physical infrastructure at the border" between Northern Ireland, which is part of the U.K., and EU member state Ireland.

His visit comes as the official Brexit negotiations on Britain's divorce from the EU are to resume Thursday. Time is running short for Britain to secure an agreement on departure terms and future relations before it leaves the EU in March 2019.

Talks remain deadlocked over the Irish border's status, how much Britain must pay the EU before it leaves and the rights of European and British citizens hit by Brexit.

