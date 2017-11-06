Business

Trenton Water Works asks customers to use less water

The Associated Press

November 06, 2017 5:17 AM

TRENTON, N.J.

The utility company that services Trenton is asking customers to use less water due to operational issues.

The Trentonian reports the state Department of Environment Protection issued a release on Saturday requesting Trenton Water Works customers cut back on water use. According to the department, the problem stems from low water flow at a plant.

Trenton Water Works services customers in Trenton along with parts of Ewing, Hamilton, Hopewell and Lawrence. Customers have been asked to forego nonessential water uses.

City officials say the problem could take several days to fix.

The utility company has faced criticism over water quality issues this year. Unsafe drinking water violations were found at the company's plant in June.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way

    TSYS announced Tuesday afternoon their goal of raising $1,250,001 for the United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley during a celebration and kickoff rally. The event featured performances by the Shaw High School cheerleaders(shown here holding placards with the goal) and drum line,carnival games,food, music and presentations from United Way partner agencies. Go to www.ledger-enquirer.com for video to find out more from today's event on the main lawn at TSYS’ downtown campus.

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way 1:35

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way
Synovus honors first responders during 1:30

Synovus honors first responders during "Honoring our Heroes" week.
Crane operator's job comes with high stress but an unbeatable view 2:19

Crane operator's job comes with high stress but an unbeatable view

View More Video