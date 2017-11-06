Business

North Dakota food stamp use dips despite economic slowdown

The Associated Press

November 06, 2017 8:18 AM

BISMARCK, N.D.

The number of North Dakotans using food stamps to buy groceries is dropping, even as the state's oil-driven economy has slowed and the population remains at an all-time high.

Data show an average of 53,748 people used food stamps monthly in fiscal 2017. That's down about 500 people from fiscal 2016.

The federal fiscal year ends in September.

North Dakotans enrolled in the program received an average of about $122 monthly in 2016 and 2017.

A family of four in North Dakota can apply for food stamp aid with a gross income of less than $2,665 per month.

