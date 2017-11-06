Business

Supreme Court rejects Samsung appeal in Apple patents case

The Associated Press

November 06, 2017 9:38 AM

WASHINGTON

The Supreme Court has rejected Samsung's appeal of court rulings that it impermissibly copied features of Apple's iPhone.

The justices on Monday left in place rulings in favor of Apple involving its patents for smartphone features that include auto-correct and a slide that unlocks the device.

In 2014, a jury awarded Apple $120 million in damages for Samsung's infringement of the patents.

The case is part of a series of disputes between the technology rivals that began in 2011. Last year, the high court ruled in favor of Samsung in a legal fight over the similar appearances of the two companies' smartphones.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way

    TSYS announced Tuesday afternoon their goal of raising $1,250,001 for the United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley during a celebration and kickoff rally. The event featured performances by the Shaw High School cheerleaders(shown here holding placards with the goal) and drum line,carnival games,food, music and presentations from United Way partner agencies. Go to www.ledger-enquirer.com for video to find out more from today's event on the main lawn at TSYS’ downtown campus.

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way 1:35

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way
Synovus honors first responders during 1:30

Synovus honors first responders during "Honoring our Heroes" week.
Crane operator's job comes with high stress but an unbeatable view 2:19

Crane operator's job comes with high stress but an unbeatable view

View More Video