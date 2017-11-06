Storms rip through East, Midwest; 2 dead in flooded home

Jean Schweitzer, 79, of Erie, Pa., from left and her daughter Betsy Yochim, 55, of Harborcreek Township, Pa., are helped out of the Belle Valley Fire Department in Millcreek Township, Erie County, Pa., Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, by Chris Parker, of the Millcreek Paramedic Service, following severe flooding in the area. About 100 people were rescued who were playing bingo in the social hall at the fire department. No injuries were reported. Erie Times-News via AP Christopher Millette