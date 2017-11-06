Business

Indiana man faces federal charges for dismantling bridge

The Associated Press

November 06, 2017

HAMMOND, Ind.

A northwestern Indiana man faces federal charges for allegedly dismantling an abandoned railroad bridge and illegally selling the scrap metal for $18,000.

Court records show Kenneth Morrison of Whiting was indicted last month on one count of interstate transportation of stolen property. Morrison was operating as T&K Metals when he allegedly dismantled the shuttered Monon Bridge starting in 2014. The bridge was built in 1909 over the Grand Calumet River in Hammond.

Local authorities say Morrison didn't have permission or permits to dismantle the bridge.

Court records show Morrison had asked city officials multiple times since 1991 for permission to purchase and dismantle the bridge, but his requests were denied.

Morrison defended his actions in a 2015 interview. He said his removal of the structure was saving the city money.

