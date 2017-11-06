Business

Oklahoma attorney general rejects donations from drugmakers

The Associated Press

November 06, 2017 12:44 PM

OKLAHOMA CITY

Oklahoma's attorney general is refusing all political donations from prescription drug manufacturers and distributors.

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter, who's seeking election in 2018 to a four-year term, received $3,500 in donations from political action committees associated with drugmakers in July and August. He returned those donations last month.

The Oklahoman reports Hunter has prioritized battling the opioid epidemic since he was appointed in February by Gov. Mary Fallin. He's helped create and is the chairman of the Oklahoma Commission on Opioid Abuse.

Hunter is also suing several pharmaceutical companies, accusing them of fraudulent marketing claims. He has also urged U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions to pursue opioid manufacturers, wholesalers and distributors under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act.

