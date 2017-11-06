Business

Report: Blaze at Arkansas plywood mill spread due to water

The Associated Press

November 06, 2017 12:44 PM

CROSSETT, Ark.

An Arkansas fire official says demolition workers without proper fire-safety training started and accidentally spread a fire that seethed for several hours at an abandoned plywood mill in south Arkansas last month.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that fire officials ended their investigation of the Oct. 28 fire on Tuesday. Crossett Fire Chief Bo Higginbotham says the fire spread across the city for several days after the blaze.

Higginbotham says the fire started after a demolition contractor for the mill used cutting torches that ignited a pile of wood debris. He says contractors attempted to extinguish the flames with a 500 gallon water tank, which instead pushed and spread the fire.

A Crossett Fire Department report says the fire began at 9:30 a.m. and was contained at 4 p.m.

