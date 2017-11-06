Business

Chicago woman sentenced to prison for fraudulent tax scheme

The Associated Press

November 06, 2017 7:49 PM

CHICAGO

A Chicago woman has been sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for conspiring to file fraudulent tax returns using stolen identities.

Federal Justice Department officials announced the sentence Friday.

Court records show 27-year-old Dominique King conspired with 45-year-old Roxann Gist and another co-conspirator to file more than 850 fraudulent tax returns from 2012 to 2015.

The returns sought more than $2.7 million in refunds.

Gist and King stole personal identification from thousands of individuals. They also directed others to collect fraudulent returns and open up bank accounts for direct deposit.

In addition to prison time, King was ordered to serve two years of supervised release and pay more than $1 million in restitution to the IRS.

Gist pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 36 months in prison in September.

