More Videos

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way 1:35

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way

Pause
Great Wolf Lodge brings a family resort to LaGrange 2:53

Great Wolf Lodge brings a family resort to LaGrange

'Blood everywhere,' Coroner says of latest Macon homicide 2:31

'Blood everywhere,' Coroner says of latest Macon homicide

Marshal Greg Countryman: Our kids face real issues, and we need to come to them 1:35

Marshal Greg Countryman: Our kids face real issues, and we need to come to them

Principal's plan leads Waddell Elementary to most improved test scores in the school district 2:19

Principal's plan leads Waddell Elementary to most improved test scores in the school district

Two alleged killers appear in Magistrate Court 1:00

Two alleged killers appear in Magistrate Court

See how Te Amo Tea in Uptown Columbus makes its signature drinks 2:46

See how Te Amo Tea in Uptown Columbus makes its signature drinks

Attorney for suspect in burglary ring says gang activity is slippery slope to life of crime 1:44

Attorney for suspect in burglary ring says gang activity is slippery slope to life of crime

The moment a Georgia Tech student is shot after standoff with police 1:14

The moment a Georgia Tech student is shot after standoff with police

Columbus, Phenix City area weather for Nov. 7 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald 1:33

Columbus, Phenix City area weather for Nov. 7 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald

  • New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

    Callaway Gardens cut the ribbon and unveiled Monday afternoon Cason's Tap Room, their newest restaurant/bar concept featuring Southern cuisine with a modern twist, handcrafted cocktails, and regional craft beers. Cason's Tap Room is just off the lobby at The Lodge and Spa at Callaway Resort & Gardens, 4500 Southern Pine Drive, in Pine Mountain, Georgia. Gardens admission is not required. Callaway is doing a "soft opening" this week leading up to the Friday, Nov. 10 opening. You can find out more in this short video.

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

Callaway Gardens cut the ribbon and unveiled Monday afternoon Cason's Tap Room, their newest restaurant/bar concept featuring Southern cuisine with a modern twist, handcrafted cocktails, and regional craft beers. Cason's Tap Room is just off the lobby at The Lodge and Spa at Callaway Resort & Gardens, 4500 Southern Pine Drive, in Pine Mountain, Georgia. Gardens admission is not required. Callaway is doing a "soft opening" this week leading up to the Friday, Nov. 10 opening. You can find out more in this short video.
Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer

Business

Construction of massive project in downtown Columbus moving forward.

The Rapids at Riverfront Place is a $52 million apartment and mixed-use building being built by the W.C. Bradley Company along the Chattahoochee River in Columbus. The Rapids at Riverfront Place is the first piece of a multi-phase development on nearly 7.5 acres of prime Columbus real estate. The initial phase, which will include a park open to public use, will occupy less than 2.5 acres of the tract that the company acquired in 2003. There will be 226 apartments —the first of which could be available late next year — in the 414,000-square foot mixed-use building, in addition to one restaurant and retail space.

Business

Restaurant's harvest program helps area non-profits feed those in need

The LongHorn Steakhouse Harvest program is a year-round program, started in 2003, where all LongHorn Steakhouse restaurants donate surplus, wholesome food to local non-profits on a weekly basis. The food donations are not leftovers. It's high-quality, surplus food that was not served to restaurant guests. The LongHorn Steakhouse at 3201 Macon Rd. in Columbus makes a weekly food donation to New Horizons Behavioral Health in Columbus and since 2003 has donated more than 30,200 lbs. of food as part of the program.