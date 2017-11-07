Business

Toyota profit rises on sales growth, cheap yen, cost cuts

The Associated Press

November 07, 2017 1:54 AM

TOKYO

Toyota Motor Corp. is seeing a 16 percent gain in fiscal second quarter profit as sales grew, and a cheaper yen offset higher marketing costs.

Toyota, Japan's top automaker, reported Tuesday its July-September profit totaled 458.2 billion yen ($4 billion), up from 393.7 billion yen the same period last year.

Quarterly sales grew 10 percent to 7.14 trillion yen ($62.7 billion).

Toyota, which makes the Camry sedan, Lexus luxury models and Prius hybrid, raised its annual profit forecast through March 2018, to 1.95 trillion yen ($17 billion) from the earlier 1.75 trillion yen ($15 billion).

That would be up 6 percent from 1.83 trillion yen it racked up the previous fiscal year.

Toyota is crediting cost cuts and a cheaper yen, which helps lift earnings for Japanese exporters like Toyota.

