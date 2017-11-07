Business

American Airlines adds nonstop flights from Portland to NYC

The Associated Press

November 07, 2017 2:16 AM

PORTLAND, Maine

American Airlines has announced it is adding a nonstop flight from Portland International Jetport to New York City.

The Portland Press Herald reports the twice-daily service between Portland and LaGuardia Airport will start in April. American Airlines is the Jetport's largest carrier while New York City is the Jetport's largest market.

Jetport Director Paul Bradbury praised the additional service in a statement Monday. According to Bradbury, the expanded service offers "schedule flexibility and competitive airfares for the Maine traveler."

