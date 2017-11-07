Business

Colombian Hass avocados arrive in US for first time

The Associated Press

November 07, 2017 3:38 AM

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.

The first shipment of Colombian Hass avocados into the United States has arrived in Florida.

Monday's shipment marks years of work by Colombia to gain access to the lucrative U.S. market. Port Everglades officials say the inaugural shipment left Cartagena last week with 18 metrics tons of avocados just two months after the Department of Agriculture opened access for Colombia as a source of the popular and often pricey fruit.

The port's director says he's been working to expand their perishables market for years.

The shipment will be transported by truck to Mission Produce's distribution center in Atlanta, Georgia.

