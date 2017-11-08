Grains lower, livestock lower

Grain futures were lower Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.
Wheat for Dec. delivery was down 3.40 cents at $4.2360 a bushel; Dec corn lost 1 cent 3.4660 a bushel; December oats was .40 cent lower at $2.70 a bushel while Nov. soybeans was up .20 cent at $9.88 a bushel.
Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
December live cattle was down .40 cent at $1.2423 a pound; November feeder cattle was down .48 cent at $1.5940 a pound; December lean hogs lost .05 cent at $.6388 a pound.
