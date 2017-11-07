Business

The Latest: Walker promises to sign mining bill

The Associated Press

November 07, 2017 8:40 PM

MADISON, Wis.

The Latest on a bill that would lift Wisconsin's mining moratorium (all times local):

7:40 p.m.

Gov. Scott Walker plans to sign a Republican bill lifting Wisconsin's nearly 20-year ban on gold and silver mining — a ban he himself helped put in place as a legislator.

Lawmakers passed statutes in 1998 that require sulfide mining applicants to show a similar mine has operated in North American for 10 years without polluting and a similar mine has been closed for 10 years without polluting. State environmental officials have never made a final determination that any applicants ever met those standards.

Walker voted for the ban as a member of the Assembly.

The Assembly passed a bill last week that lifts the ban. The Senate followed suit on Tuesday evening, sending the bill to Walker's desk.

Walker's spokesman, Tom Evenson, said in an email that the governor supports the bill and intends to sign it. Evenson said if any state in the country can conduct safe and environmentally sound mining it should be Wisconsin.

___

7:10 p.m.

The state Senate has lifted Wisconsin's nearly 20-year ban on gold and silver mining.

Lawmakers passed statutes in 1998 that require sulfide mining applicants to show a similar mine has operated in North American for 10 years without polluting and a similar mine has been closed for 10 years without polluting. State environmental officials have never made a final determination that any applicants ever met those standards.

The Senate passed a Republican bill on a 19-14 vote Tuesday that lifts those requirements, reduces mining companies' financial liability for environmental damage and loosens regulations for sampling. Democrats complained the measure would open the door to devastating pollution, but Republicans countered mining could help northern Wisconsin's economy.

The Assembly passed the bill lasts week. Senate approval sends the measure to Gov. Scott Walker, who voted for the moratorium as a member of the Assembly. The governor's spokesman, Tom Evenson, didn't immediately reply to an email Tuesday evening asking if Walker will sign the bill.

___

4 a.m.

The state Senate is poised to lift Wisconsin's nearly 20-year ban on gold and silver mining.

Lawmakers passed statutes in 1998 that require sulfide mining applicants to show a similar mine has operated in North American for 10 years without polluting and a similar mine has been closed for 10 years without polluting.

State environmental officials have never made a final determination that any applicants ever met those standards, leading critics to brand the requirements a moratorium.

The Senate is set to vote on a Republican bill Tuesday that would eliminate the requirements and loosen mining companies' financial liability for environmental damage as well as sampling regulations.

The Assembly passed the bill last week. Senate approval would send the measure on to Gov. Scott Walker.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

    Callaway Gardens cut the ribbon and unveiled Monday afternoon Cason's Tap Room, their newest restaurant/bar concept featuring Southern cuisine with a modern twist, handcrafted cocktails, and regional craft beers. Cason's Tap Room is just off the lobby at The Lodge and Spa at Callaway Resort & Gardens, 4500 Southern Pine Drive, in Pine Mountain, Georgia. Gardens admission is not required. The grand opening is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 10 You can find out more in this short video.

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist
Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way 1:35

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way
Synovus honors first responders during 1:30

Synovus honors first responders during "Honoring our Heroes" week.

View More Video