St. Louis voters approve police pay raise measure

The Associated Press

November 07, 2017 11:08 PM

ST. LOUIS

The Latest on a proposal to raise sales tax in St. Louis and use the money to give pay raises to police and firefighters (all times local):

10:15 p.m.

St. Louis voters have approved a half-cent sales tax increase to fund pay raises for police, even amid lingering anger at police over handling of recent protests.

About three-fifths of voters supported Proposition P on Tuesday.

The Sept. 15 acquittal of former police officer Jason Stockley in the shooting death of a black suspect led to angry demonstrations. Nearly two months later, protests continue, though the size of the gatherings has declined.

More than 300 people have been arrested since the demonstrations began, with several alleging officers used unnecessary tear gas, pepper spray and force.

Supporters of Proposition P, including Mayor Lyda Krewson, say the tax hike is necessary to pay competitive wages to the approximate 1,200 police officers along with firefighters.

Opponents of the ballot measure questioned if police deserve a raise given the recent allegations of misconduct.

____

11 a.m.

St. Louis voters will decide Tuesday on a half-cent sales tax increase that would fund pay raises for police, but the timing of the proposal isn't great.

The Sept. 15 acquittal of former police officer Jason Stockley in the shooting death of a black suspect led to angry protests, and while the size of the demonstrations has dwindled, disruptions continue, and the protests have fueled anger at police. More than 300 people have been arrested, with several alleging officers used unnecessary tear gas, pepper spray and force.

Supporters of Proposition P, including Mayor Lyda Krewson, say it is necessary to pay competitive wages to the approximate 1,200 police officers along with firefighters.

Opponents of the ballot measure question if police deserve a raise given the recent allegations of misconduct.

