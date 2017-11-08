As Trump arrives, China reports narrower surplus with US

In this Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, photo, workers work at an outdoor food street in Beijing, China. After a brief truce with China to cooperate over North Korea, U.S. President Donald Trump visits Beijing this week amid mounting U.S. trade complaints, with limited prospects for progress on market access, technology policy and other sore points. The strains between the world’s two biggest economies are fueling anxiety among global companies and advocates of free trade that they could retreat into protectionism, dragging down growth. Ng Han Guan AP Photo