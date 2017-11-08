Business

FBI agents seize records from cadaver company in Portland

The Associated Press

November 08, 2017 2:12 AM

PORTLAND, Ore.

FBI investigators have seized records from a cadaver procurement company in Portland.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that the federal agents served a search warrant at MedCure on Nov. 1.

No charges have been filed against MedCure. FBI spokeswoman Beth Anne Steele wouldn't say what investigators were looking for.

Jeffrey Edelson, a Portland lawyer who represents the company, says MedCure is fully cooperating with the FBI.

MedCure calls itself a "tissue bank that connects whole-body donors to medical researchers and medical education facilities." It solicits cadavers from people who want to donate their body to science and from families who have had a loved one die.

The company claims to have 82,000 registered donors. It provides bodies and organs to researchers and schools.

