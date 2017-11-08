Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., flanked by Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., left, and Majority Whip John Cornyn, R-Texas, speaks to reporters following a closed-door strategy session that included Vice President Mike Pence, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017.
Business

House GOP blocks Dems on child taxes as Senate bill emerges

Associated Press

November 08, 2017 3:47 AM

WASHINGTON

House Republicans have blocked Democrats' efforts to get bigger tax benefits for the cost of raising or adopting children.

As the House's tax-writing committee feverishly sprints toward a completed bill by week's end, the Senate's tax bill is starting to take shape. That version is expected to completely repeal the federal deduction for state and local taxes but retain the medical expense deduction.

The House GOP plan calls for repealing the adoption tax credit. One of the Democratic proposals defeated Tuesday would have restored that credit.

Another defeated Democratic amendment would have added a $3,600 credit for families with children under age 6.

