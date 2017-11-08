Business

Sky may shut UK news operation if it is a hurdle to Fox bid

The Associated Press

November 08, 2017 4:37 AM

LONDON

Broadcaster Sky says it may shut down its British news operation if it is a hurdle to regulatory approval of 21st Century Fox's takeover bid.

The statement comes in a submission to Britain's competition regulator as the agency begins an investigation into whether Fox's plan to buy the 61 percent of Sky it doesn't already own would give Rupert Murdoch and his family too much control over the country's media.

Sky Plc says regulators should not assume it will continue to provide a news service because the company would probably review the operation "in the event that the continued provision of Sky News in its current form unduly impeded" the merger.

Murdoch withdrew a previous bid for Sky in 2012 amid fallout from the phone hacking scandal.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

    Callaway Gardens cut the ribbon and unveiled Monday afternoon Cason's Tap Room, their newest restaurant/bar concept featuring Southern cuisine with a modern twist, handcrafted cocktails, and regional craft beers. Cason's Tap Room is just off the lobby at The Lodge and Spa at Callaway Resort & Gardens, 4500 Southern Pine Drive, in Pine Mountain, Georgia. Gardens admission is not required. The grand opening is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 10 You can find out more in this short video.

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist
Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way 1:35

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way
Synovus honors first responders during 1:30

Synovus honors first responders during "Honoring our Heroes" week.

View More Video