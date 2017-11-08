Veterans Day 2017: Free food and other deals to those who have served our country

Those who have served their nation with honor will have their pick of food freebies and other deals on Veterans Day 2017.
Be it a sirloin steak, a seafood pizza or double chocolate fudge Coca-Cola cake, businesses will be paying tribute in myriad tasty ways to current and former U.S. military personnel. Or perhaps a car wash, haircut or oil change sounds good. Those are among the offers, too, as Veterans Day is celebrated on Saturday.
And if you’re not a military veteran yourself, a simple thank you to someone you know has served would also be a nice gesture. After all, whether it was a stateside deployment or a tour of duty or two in a war zone, this nation was built on those willing to serve, fight and die for it.
Here’s a list of Veterans Day 2017 deals culled from email notices and a compilation from the website offers.com:
Goo Goo 3-Minute Express Wash — Free car wash ($7 value) at locations in Columbus and in Auburn, Ala., 8 a.m to 7 p.m. Saturday. “Veterans will only need to inform Goo Goo verbally that they are veterans in order to receive their free car wash,” the company said.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store — Free piece of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake to military members at all of its 646 store locations on Saturday. Also starting Saturday, Cracker Barrel will donate 20 percent of proceeds from online and in-store purchases of Lodge cookware to Operation Homefront, which serves America’s military families. That includes requests for emergency assistance and providing more than $21 million in financial aid.
O’Charley’s Restaurant & Bar — Free meal for all active duty and veteran military personnel from the “$9.99er menu.” Participants need to show some form of military identification. Veterans will also receive a $5 off $20 voucher for their next visit. O'Charley's also offers a 10 percent discount to members of the military all year long.
Texas Roadhouse — Free lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday to those showing proof of service such as a military or VA card or discharge papers. Choose from one of 10 entrees, including a 6-ounce sirloin and two sides, plus a choice of any Coca-Cola product, iced tea or coffee.
Sport Clips — Free haircuts at participating locations on Saturday with valid proof of service, plus $1 per each haircut that day goes to the Veterans of Foreign Wars’ Sport Clips Help A Hero Scholarships program that assists veterans and military personnel.
Grease Monkey — All five Grease Monkey locations in Columbus and Phenix City will be offering free conventional oil changes to active and retired military on Saturday, a $37.99 value. Proof of military service required.
Red Lobster — Free appetizer or dessert Saturday to veterans, active-duty military and reservists with a valid military ID. The special menu includes Sweet Chili Shrimp, Mozzarella Cheesesticks, Parrott Isle Jumbo Coconut Shrimp, Seafood-stuffed Mushrooms, Lobster and Langostino Pizza, Signature Shrimp Cocktail, Vanilla Bean Cheesecake, Key Lime Pie, Warm Apple Crostada, Chocolate Wave and Brownie Overboard.
Macy’s — Starting Saturday, there will be discounts for U.S. military personnel and family members in select markets, including Peachtree Mall in Columbus. Valid military ID required. Discounts are 20 percent off select regular and sale-priced apparel for him, her, kids accessories, fine and fashion jewelry; 15 percent off select regular and sale-priced coats, suits, dresses, intimates, swimwear, men’s shoes and home, sport coats and suit separates for him; 10 percent off select regular and sale-priced watches. Not valid online.
Applebee’s — Free entree Saturday from a special Veterans Day menu that includes American Standard Burger, Butcher’s Meat and Potatoes, Chicken Tenders Platter, Double Crunch Shrimp, Fiesta Lime Chicken, Oriental Grilled Chicken Salad, Oriental Chicken Salad, and Three-Cheese Chicken Cavatappi. Show proof of military service.
Carrabba’s — Free appetizer Saturday with the purchase of an entree and a Coca-Cola beverage.
Chicken Salad Chick — Free Chick Special and drink Friday (Nov. 10). Must show proof of service.
Chili’s — Free entree Saturday at participating Chili’s restaurants. The menu includes Chicken Crispers, Chicken Bacon Rach Quesadillas, Oldtimer with Cheese, Classic Bacon Burger and Chili or Soup and Salad.
Denny’s — Free “Build Your Own Grand Slam” on Friday (Nov. 10) at participating locations. Must show a valid military ID.
Golden Corral — Free dinner Monday (Nov. 13) as part of Golden Corral’s Military Appreciation Night.
Hooters — Free dine-in meal Saturday from a menu that includes 10-piece Traditional Wings; 10-piece Boneless Wings; Buffalo Chicken Sandwich; Buffalo Chicken Salad or Hooters Burger. Proof of military service necessary.
Little Caesars — Free lunch combo 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. on Nov. 11 between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Includes four slices of deep-dish pizza and a 20-ounce Pepsi product. Must show proof of military service.
Olive Garden — Free entree from a special menu. Entrees are served with unlimited homemade soup or famous house salad and garlic bread sticks.
Panera Bread — Free breakfast sandwich at participating locations until 10 a.m. Saturday. Military ID required. Not all locations are participating, so call in advance.
Red Robin — Free dine-in Red’s Tavern Double Burger and Bottomless Fries on Saturday. Must show proof of military service.
TGI Fridays — Free dine-in lunch-menu item up to $12 between11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday. Military guests also receive a $5 coupon for future use.
Bonefish — Free Bang Bang Shrimp on Saturday to military personnel in uniform or with military ID.
Carrabba’s — Free appetizer with military ID on Saturday.
Dunkin’ Donuts — Free doughnut while supplies last for veterans and active-duty military Saturday. Military ID required.
IHOP — Free order of “Red, White & Blue Pancakes” for veterans, retired and active-duty military personnel 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday (Nov. 10) at participating IHOP locations. Some form of military identificationneeded, which can include dog tags, a military citation or commendation or even a photo in a military uniform.
Ruby Tuesday — Free appetizer for dine-in guests up to a $10 value for veterans, active duty and reserve service members on Saturday. Military identification necessary.
Outback Steakhouse — Free Bloomin’ Onion and beverage Saturday with a military ID. Military also get a 15 percent discount from Nov. 12 through Dec. 31.
Comments