Trump isolationism allows China to fill Southeast Asia void

FILE - In this Nov. 8, 2017, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump, second left, first lady Melania Trump, left, Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan stand together as they tour the Forbidden City in Beijing, China. As President Donald Trump steers his administration’s focus inward, China has stepped into what many see as a U.S.-sized void left behind in Southeast Asia. Andrew Harnik, File AP Photo