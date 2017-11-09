Business

National Toy Hall of Fame to induct Class of 2017

The Associated Press

November 09, 2017 12:16 AM

ROCHESTER, N.Y.

A new group of toys is set to be inducted into the National Toy Hall of Fame in New York, where they will have a permanent place alongside previous honorees including the dollhouse, jump rope and Radio Flyer wagon.

The hall located inside The Strong museum in Rochester will announce the Class of 2017 on Thursday.

The annual inductees are chosen on the advice of historians and educators following a process that begins with nominations from the public.

To make the hall of fame, toys must have inspired creative play across generations.

This year's finalists are: the board games Risk and Clue, the Magic 8 Ball, Matchbox cars, My Little Pony, the paper airplane, PEZ candy dispenser, play food, sand, Transformers, the card game Uno and Wiffle ball.

