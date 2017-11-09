Business

New York wraps up I-88 repair work

The Associated Press

November 09, 2017 12:18 AM

ALBANY, N.Y.

Work has been completed on a $2.3 million project to rehabilitate and improve a busy stretch of interstate highway between New York state's Capital Region and the Southern Tier.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo this week announced the completion of the work on Interstate 88.

The project involved new pavement and striping, along with improved shoulders, ramps and concrete barriers in Broome County.

Cuomo says the work will ensure the roadway continues to serve residents, businesses and visitors alike for years to come.

Some 25,600 vehicles use the route every day.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

    Callaway Gardens cut the ribbon and unveiled Monday afternoon Cason's Tap Room, their newest restaurant/bar concept featuring Southern cuisine with a modern twist, handcrafted cocktails, and regional craft beers. Cason's Tap Room is just off the lobby at The Lodge and Spa at Callaway Resort & Gardens, 4500 Southern Pine Drive, in Pine Mountain, Georgia. Gardens admission is not required. The grand opening is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 10 You can find out more in this short video.

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist
Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way 1:35

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way
Synovus honors first responders during 1:30

Synovus honors first responders during "Honoring our Heroes" week.

View More Video