Wednesday's Sports in Brief

NEW YORK (AP) — Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has threatened to sue the NFL over a proposed contract extension for Commissioner Roger Goodell, a dispute apparently sparked by star running back Ezekiel Elliott's six-game suspension over alleged domestic violence, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press.
Jones told the six owners on the compensation committee he had hired high-profile attorney David Boies and was prepared to sue if the group voted to extend Goodell's deal, the person told the AP. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because no one has been authorized to reveal details.
Jones also has expressed disapproval with the structure and compensation in the contract extension, another person familiar with the proposed lawsuit says. That person also spoke on condition of anonymity for the same reason.
The actions of Jones were first reported by The New York Times.
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Ezekiel Elliott skipped his weekly media session because of more legal limbo in the star Dallas Cowboys running back's fight over the NFL's six-game suspension on alleged domestic violence.
The difference this week is that Elliott, the NFL's second-leading rusher, was with his teammates. That wasn't the case early last week when the 22-year-old was suspended until Friday after a judge rejected his request for a second injunction.
The third legal reprieve came in an emergency stay two days before the Cowboys beat the Kansas City Chiefs. Now Elliott seeks a longer-lasting injunction from a three-judge panel that will hear his case Thursday in New York.
A ruling could come before Sunday, when Dallas (5-3), on a three-game winning streak with significant contributions from Elliott, visits defending NFC champion Atlanta (4-4).
BASEBALL
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Roy Halladay was flying his tiny sport plane low over the Gulf of Mexico shortly before it slammed into the water and killed the retired star pitcher, witnesses told federal investigators.
National Transportation Safety Board Investigator Noreen Price said that Halladay's ICON A5 experienced a "high-energy impact" with the water. She said both flight data recorders were recovered and the plane did not have a voice recorder.
She said Halladay had been a licensed pilot since 2013 and logged about 700 hours of flight time before Tuesday's crash near Tampa. She said a preliminary report on the cause likely will be issued in seven to 10 days, but the full investigation could take up to two years.
Price said it was too early to say whether Halladay's crash was related to two earlier crashes this year of A5s, one of them that killed both the plane's chief designer and test pilot
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn men's basketball coach Bruce Pearl says he can't comment on a report that states he hasn't been cooperating with the school's internal investigation into the program.
ESPN reported Wednesday that university officials have told Pearl he could lose his job if he doesn't cooperate.
Auburn hired Birmingham law firm Lightfoot, Franklin and White to review the program after former associate head coach Chuck Person's September arrest in a national federal investigation of corruption in college basketball. Auburn said Wednesday it has fired Person, who was indicted on Tuesday.
University spokesman Brian Keeter said the school can't comment because of an ongoing investigation. Pearl told reporters essentially the same thing after practice Wednesday, adding that Auburn is working to get the players eligible.
BASEBALL
BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox say 17-year-old catching prospect Daniel Flores has died from complications during treatment for cancer.
Flores was signed out of Venezuela in July. He was considered one of the top young players in the Red Sox farm system, though he had yet to play a game in the minors.
Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski called it "extremely saddening" to "see the life of a young man with so much promise cut short."
Assistant general manager Eddie Romero said Flores was loved by those in the organization who knew him and called him "a natural leader" with "limitless potential."
Flores is survived by his mother and a sister.
OLYMPICS
SYDNEY (AP) — Figure skater Harley Windsor is set to be the first indigenous Australian to compete in the Winter Olympics after being selected for next year's Pyeongchang Games.
Windsor and Russian-born Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya, the junior world pairs champions, secured an Olympic spot with a bronze medal in a qualifying competition in Germany in late September and were among the first athletes confirmed in then Australian team.
Brendan Kerry and Kailani Craine were selected to compete in the individual figure skating events in Pyeongchang next February.
The 21-year-old Windsor, from western Sydney, said his selection "feels like an amazing and mind-blowing accomplishment."
