Business

N Carolina fracking meeting uncertain with late cancellation

The Associated Press

November 09, 2017 3:38 AM

SANFORD, N.C.

A member of a recently retooled panel regulating North Carolina's fracking industry says its first meeting is on even though Gov. Roy Cooper's administration canceled it.

The state Oil & Gas Commission scheduled an organizational meeting Thursday in Sanford. The commission was supposed to meet in September, but that got postponed after questions whether it could lawfully meet before ethics reviews of board appointees were completed.

Late Wednesday, the Department of Environmental Quality said the meeting wouldn't happen because of a staffing vacancy and three other environmental panels were meeting Thursday. But Commissioner Jim Womack says the commission meeting will happen unless half of the commission's nine members don't show up.

Womack has been trying to jumpstart commission work to address written complaints, including challenges to local fracking moratoria.

