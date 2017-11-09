Business

Department awarded $500,000 grant to study salt marshes

The Associated Press

November 09, 2017 5:23 AM

PORTSMOUTH, R.I.

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management has been awarded a $500,000 federal grant to lead a study on salt marshes.

WPRI-TV reports salt marshes are struggling to adapt to sea level rise. The DEM says they will use the grant to study different ways to help recover marshes nationwide.

The study will take place on Prudence Island's salt marshes, which protect the island.

DEM officials say they will add dredged material to the marshes in the upcoming weeks to see how resilient they are. The results will be compared to eight different locations throughout the country.

The study is expected to last two years.

