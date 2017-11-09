This Tuesday, May 2, 2017, photo shows corporate signage at Macy's flagship store in Manhattan, in New York. Macy's Inc. reports earnings Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017.
This Tuesday, May 2, 2017, photo shows corporate signage at Macy's flagship store in Manhattan, in New York. Macy's Inc. reports earnings Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017. Bebeto Matthews AP Photo
This Tuesday, May 2, 2017, photo shows corporate signage at Macy's flagship store in Manhattan, in New York. Macy's Inc. reports earnings Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017. Bebeto Matthews AP Photo

Business

Macy's beats 3Q profit forecasts

The Associated Press

November 09, 2017 8:18 AM

CINCINNATI

Macy's Inc. (M) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $36 million.

The Cincinnati-based company said it had net income of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 23 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 19 cents per share.

The department store operator posted revenue of $5.28 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.31 billion.

Macy's expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.91 to $3.16 per share.

Macy's shares have decreased 51 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased 16 percent. The stock has dropped 54 percent in the last 12 months.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

    Callaway Gardens cut the ribbon and unveiled Monday afternoon Cason's Tap Room, their newest restaurant/bar concept featuring Southern cuisine with a modern twist, handcrafted cocktails, and regional craft beers. Cason's Tap Room is just off the lobby at The Lodge and Spa at Callaway Resort & Gardens, 4500 Southern Pine Drive, in Pine Mountain, Georgia. Gardens admission is not required. The grand opening is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 10 You can find out more in this short video.

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist
Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way 1:35

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way
Synovus honors first responders during 1:30

Synovus honors first responders during "Honoring our Heroes" week.

View More Video