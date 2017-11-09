Hawaii boat wreck shows eco-risk of fishing fleet practices

In this Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017 photo, a swimmer looks at the Pacific Paradise, a commercial fishing vessel that ran aground about a month ago off Kaimana Beach in Honolulu. The fishing boat, which was transporting foreign workers to Hawaii when it smashed into a shallow reef just off the shores of Waikiki, has been leaking oil and fuel into the ocean as beachgoers swim nearby. Caleb Jones AP Photo