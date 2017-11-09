House Speaker Paul Ryan cancels visit to TSYS campus in Columbus

Columbus had a close call with Paul Ryan on Thursday, with the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives scheduled to visit the city to meet with a group of area business leaders.
The site of the gathering was to be at TSYS, a credit-card and payment processor headquartered in downtown Columbus. But, alas, it never happened. Ryan’s itinerary apparently changed and the Republican from Wisconsin, as well as his U.S. Capitol Police protection escort, were a no-show.
“He was scheduled to come to town today with Rep. Drew Ferguson,” said Jay Walker, a campaign consultant for the Georgia congressman. He did not know why the stop was called off. “Between the speaker’s office and the Capitol Police, you just go, yes sir.”
The gathering was expected to be part legislative information and part fund-raising for Ferguson, the freshman congressman from Georgia’s 3rd District. The former dentist and mayor of nearby West Point, Ga., in Troup County, took office on Jan. 3 of this year. He is on the House budget committee, as well as those covering education and workforce, and transportation and infrastructure.
In Columbus, the TSYS corporate headquarters appeared to be the natural secure location for such a meeting with the 54th Speaker of the House, who is third in line for the nation’s highest office should something ever happen to the president and vice president.
“They were going to meet some of the local business leaders here in town, talk about some of the legislation that’s upcoming, how it affects them, and do just kind of a Q&A thing that Drew had asked him to come and participate in,” Walker said. “But we’re having to reschedule.”
However, Walker isn’t sure when Ryan might reschedule a visit to the local area to speak with local businessmen and help raise some campaign cash for Ferguson. The House speaker is under intense pressure to help successfully pass legislation that would dramatically rewrite U.S. tax laws lowering rates, reducing reductions and closing loopholes.
“We’ll try to do it before the end of the year,” Walker said of getting back on Ryan’s travel schedule. “But I know they’re very busy and it could wind up being next year before they can get anything done.”
