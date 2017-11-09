Business

Judge sides with Purdue in blocking Boilermakers Beer

The Associated Press

November 09, 2017 7:56 PM

LAFAYETTE, Ind.

A Florida businessman says he'll appeal a judge's order sought by Purdue University that blocks him from trying to sell Boilermakers Beer.

Paul Parshall of Naples, Florida, tells the (Lafayette) Journal & Courier he hasn't lined up a brewer to use the name for which he received a trademark from Indiana officials last year as part of his Sports Beer Brewing Co.

A Tippecanoe County judge sided with Purdue by issuing a preliminary injunction against Parshall on Thursday.

An attorney for Purdue argues that the university's federal trademarks on variations of Purdue, Boilermakers and Boilers override Parshall's state trademark.

Purdue has worked with People's Brewing Co. of Lafayette to produce Boiler Gold American Pale Ale, which started being sold at football games and retail locations this fall.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

    Callaway Gardens cut the ribbon and unveiled Monday afternoon Cason's Tap Room, their newest restaurant/bar concept featuring Southern cuisine with a modern twist, handcrafted cocktails, and regional craft beers. Cason's Tap Room is just off the lobby at The Lodge and Spa at Callaway Resort & Gardens, 4500 Southern Pine Drive, in Pine Mountain, Georgia. Gardens admission is not required. The grand opening is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 10 You can find out more in this short video.

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist
Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way 1:35

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way
Synovus honors first responders during 1:30

Synovus honors first responders during "Honoring our Heroes" week.

View More Video