Hawaii boat wreck shows eco-risk of fishing fleet practices

This Nov. 1, 2017 drone photo shows the fishing boat Pacific Paradise, leaking oil and diesel fuel just offshore of hotels on Waikiki's pristine white sand beaches with Diamond Head in the background in Honolulu. The fishing boat transporting foreign workers destined for low-paying jobs in Hawaii's fishing fleet smashed into a shallow reef last month. The crash of the 79-foot

24-meter) boat illustrates a potential environmental impact of the Hawaii fishing fleet's practice of transporting foreign workers by boat.