House Speaker: Change laws after nuclear plant failure

The Associated Press

November 10, 2017 8:14 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C.

The South Carolina House speaker is proposing six laws after the abandonment of two nuclear reactors in the state.

House Speaker Jay Lucas of Hartsville said in a news release Thursday the proposals would prevent customers from paying for the failed project.

South Carolina Electric & Gas Co. and the state-owned utility Santee Cooper abandoned construction July 31, blaming the failure in large part on the bankruptcy of Westinghouse, the chief contractor.

The utilities had already spent more than $9 billion, much of it from ratepayers.

Lucas' legislation would cut SCE&G customer rates by 18 percent, the amount they're currently paying for the project. Customers might also get refunds for what they've already paid.

The company wouldn't talk about the proposals Thursday but said previously such ideas would be disruptive.

