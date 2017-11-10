Business

Everett police investigate the theft of iPhones

The Associated Press

November 10, 2017 9:45 AM

EVERETT, Wash.

Everett police are investigating the theft and online sales of iPhones and have made an arrest.

Officers were called to a UPS shipping facility on Monday after receiving a report that employees were seen putting stolen iPhones and other packages into their vehicles.

Security told officers that more than 30 cell phones had been stolen since the end of October. They valued between $20,000 and $30,000 and included the new iPhone X, older iPhone versions, and Samsung Galaxy.

Officers contacted the two employees and recovered several phones and boxes. They were arrested and released pending further investigation.

Detectives learned the iPhones were being sold on Offerup.com so they arranged to buy one. One of the men previously arrested showed up to make the sale.

The 24 year-old Everett man was arrested and booked into the Snohomish County Jail on theft, trafficking stolen property and drug charges.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

    Callaway Gardens cut the ribbon and unveiled Monday afternoon Cason's Tap Room, their newest restaurant/bar concept featuring Southern cuisine with a modern twist, handcrafted cocktails, and regional craft beers. Cason's Tap Room is just off the lobby at The Lodge and Spa at Callaway Resort & Gardens, 4500 Southern Pine Drive, in Pine Mountain, Georgia. Gardens admission is not required. The grand opening is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 10 You can find out more in this short video.

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist
Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way 1:35

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way
Synovus honors first responders during 1:30

Synovus honors first responders during "Honoring our Heroes" week.

View More Video