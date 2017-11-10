Everett police investigate the theft of iPhones

Everett police are investigating the theft and online sales of iPhones and have made an arrest.
Officers were called to a UPS shipping facility on Monday after receiving a report that employees were seen putting stolen iPhones and other packages into their vehicles.
Security told officers that more than 30 cell phones had been stolen since the end of October. They valued between $20,000 and $30,000 and included the new iPhone X, older iPhone versions, and Samsung Galaxy.
Officers contacted the two employees and recovered several phones and boxes. They were arrested and released pending further investigation.
Detectives learned the iPhones were being sold on Offerup.com so they arranged to buy one. One of the men previously arrested showed up to make the sale.
The 24 year-old Everett man was arrested and booked into the Snohomish County Jail on theft, trafficking stolen property and drug charges.
