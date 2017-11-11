Business

Iranian website reports pilot dies after fighter jet crashes

The Associated Press

November 11, 2017 4:22 AM

TEHRAN, Iran

The website of Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guard reports that a pilot has died after his Sukhoi-22 jet fighter-bomber crashed in the country's south.

The Saturday report on sepahnews.com said the plane was taking part in a morning exercise in southern Fars province when it crashed. It did not elaborate.

Iran has a history of air accidents blamed on its aging aircraft and poor maintenance.

Iran has both Russian-made and U.S.-made fighter planes. The U.S. aircraft were delivered to Tehran before the 1979 Islamic Revolution that ousted the western-backed monarchy. Iran purchased Sukhoi fighter-bombers from Russia after the revolution.

It also has restored some Sukhoi-22s from Iraq in 1991.

