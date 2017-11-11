Runoff candidates diverge on role of Louisiana's treasurer

FILE - In this July 12, 2017 file photo, former state Rep. John Schroder, R-Covington, speaks after completing his paperwork to run for state treasurer, in Baton Rouge, La. As the Nov. 18 runoff between Schroder and Democrat Derrick Edwards nears, the two men are trying to build voter turnout, with Schroder running against wasteful spending and Edwards saying that has nothing to do with the treasurer's job. Melinda Deslatte, File AP Photo