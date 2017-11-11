Business

Madison Regatta organizers adding entertainment with grant

The Associated Press

November 11, 2017 11:20 AM

MADISON, Ind.

Organizers of an annual southern Indiana hydroplane race are planning to use a $50,000 state grant toward adding musical acts to the event.

Madison Regatta president Dan Cole says the motorsports improvement fund grant can't be used to pay down the organization's debt but he hopes more entertainment and marketing will boost attendance at the event held each July in the Ohio River city.

The Madison Courier reports some money might also be spent on signs, crowd management materials and safety measures.

Cole says the organization already has a committee ready to grow the music festival side of the event and make the regatta more than just a boat race.

