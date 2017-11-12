Business

Louisiana governor, ag commissioner plan agriculture tour

The Associated Press

November 12, 2017 11:28 AM

BATON ROUGE, La.

Louisiana's governor and agriculture commissioner are planning a bipartisan listening tour across several rural communities to tour farms and talk with agricultural and forestry producers.

Republican Agriculture Commissioner Mike Strain announced that he and Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards will have six stops on the tour, with events scheduled for Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

Strain's office says the gatherings will give people in the agricultural community an opportunity to ask questions of the two statewide elected officials and discuss their concerns. Edwards' office says Louisiana's agriculture and forestry industries are valued at $11 billion.

The tour opens Tuesday at Wooldridge Cattle Company in Mooringsport. It will include stops in Bastrop, Ferriday, Slaughter and Ville Platte. Events wrap up Friday at Olivier Farms in Arnaudville.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

    Callaway Gardens cut the ribbon and unveiled Monday afternoon Cason's Tap Room, their newest restaurant/bar concept featuring Southern cuisine with a modern twist, handcrafted cocktails, and regional craft beers. Cason's Tap Room is just off the lobby at The Lodge and Spa at Callaway Resort & Gardens, 4500 Southern Pine Drive, in Pine Mountain, Georgia. Gardens admission is not required. The grand opening is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 10 You can find out more in this short video.

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist
Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way 1:35

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way
Synovus honors first responders during 1:30

Synovus honors first responders during "Honoring our Heroes" week.

View More Video