Louisiana governor, ag commissioner plan agriculture tour

Louisiana's governor and agriculture commissioner are planning a bipartisan listening tour across several rural communities to tour farms and talk with agricultural and forestry producers.
Republican Agriculture Commissioner Mike Strain announced that he and Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards will have six stops on the tour, with events scheduled for Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.
Strain's office says the gatherings will give people in the agricultural community an opportunity to ask questions of the two statewide elected officials and discuss their concerns. Edwards' office says Louisiana's agriculture and forestry industries are valued at $11 billion.
The tour opens Tuesday at Wooldridge Cattle Company in Mooringsport. It will include stops in Bastrop, Ferriday, Slaughter and Ville Platte. Events wrap up Friday at Olivier Farms in Arnaudville.
