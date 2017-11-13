Business

Officials investigate dairy farm fire

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 2:21 AM

MILTON, Vt.

Fire officials in Vermont are investigating a fire that destroyed a barn.

Crews responded to Meadowbrook Acres Inc. in Milton around 11 p.m. Saturday. Milton Fire Department Assistant Chief Chris Poirier says a barn on the property had been engulfed completely by the fire.

Authorities say no people or livestock were injured in the fire.

Poirier says two tractors, an excavator and a skid-steer were destroyed in the blaze. A large amount of hay was also destroyed. Officials estimate the farm lost about $500,000 worth of property.

Poirier says the family that owns the farm lost a hunting cabin near Meadowbrook Acres in a fire last year.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

    Callaway Gardens cut the ribbon and unveiled Monday afternoon Cason's Tap Room, their newest restaurant/bar concept featuring Southern cuisine with a modern twist, handcrafted cocktails, and regional craft beers. Cason's Tap Room is just off the lobby at The Lodge and Spa at Callaway Resort & Gardens, 4500 Southern Pine Drive, in Pine Mountain, Georgia. Gardens admission is not required. The grand opening is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 10 You can find out more in this short video.

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist
Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way 1:35

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way
Synovus honors first responders during 1:30

Synovus honors first responders during "Honoring our Heroes" week.

View More Video