Business

Female professor sues UNC-Chapel Hill for sex discrimination

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 3:31 AM

CHAPEL HILL, N.C.

A lawsuit brought by a female geography professor accuses UNC-Chapel Hill officials of gender discrimination and retaliation for raising concerns of sex and racial discrimination.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reports 23-year faculty member Altha Cravey filed a complaint against the university and Chancellor Carol Folt, College of Arts and Sciences Dean Kevin Guskiewicz and Geography Department Chair Michael Emch last week, seeking back wages and benefits, promotion and other fees.

The lawsuit says Cravey has been denied promotion to full professor, despite male professors with similar or lesser credentials achieving promotion. Cravey says she's also advocated for women and minority faculty and students and publicly criticized administration.

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission issued her a "right-to-sue" letter in 2016.

A university spokeswoman declined to comment to the newspaper.

